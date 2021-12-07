BTS' Butter, TWICE's The Feels & Epik High's Rosario among Rolling Stone's 'Top 50 Best Songs of 2021'

Rolling Stone has released its 'Top 50 Best Songs of 2021'! This year, top Korean artists including BTS' 'Butter' TWICE's 'The Feels', Epik High 'Rosario' (featuring CL and Zico) entered the list, along with various other global musicians.

BTS' smash hit summer bop 'Butter' made it to the coveted list at number 16. Epik High's 'Rosario' from the hip-hop trio's 10th mini-album 'Epik High Is Here (Part 1)' has entered the list at number 40. Finally, TWICE's debut English single 'The Feels' at 50. Recently, BTS members have successfully wrapped their in-person concert 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE: LA' and have announced that the next stop for their concert will be in Seoul, next year in March 2022. They have also released 'Butter' (Holiday remix) which can be described as a carol-pop interpretation that intends to keep the bright and lively tone of the original song intact bringing excitement and warm holiday cheer.

Meanwhile, BTS members Jimin, Jungkook and Jin have returned to South Korea, but the rap line members RM, J-Hope, Suga and vocal line member V stayed back in the U.S. Fans are speculating that a new version of 'Cypher' is on our way and V might feature on it as well! We know for a fact that V is the biggest fan of rap line and has expressed his desire to join the rap line, we feel his longtime desire might be on its way to coming true.

BTS members are currently on a well-deserved extended vacation so that they could get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy as they spend the holiday season with their families for the first time since they debuted back in 2013! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

