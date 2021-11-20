BTS' 'Butter' wins Variety’s 2021 Record Of The Year; 'My Universe' certified silver in the UK

BTS’ 'Butter' will be receiving the 2021 award for Record of the Year, and according to Variety, the group has prepared a special video for the celebratory brunch. The 'Hitmakers' celebration by the publication will take place on December 4 local time. Also, Coldplay and BTS’ collab track 'My Universe' has gone silver in the United Kingdom!

The British Phonographic Industry (BPI) announced that 'My Universe' has been certified silver. BTS has had several songs certified silver in the United Kingdom, including 'Butter,' 'DNA', and 'Fake Love.' Also, BTS and Coldplay will be performing 'My Universe' together for the first time in person at the 2021 American Music Awards on November 21. BTS recently flew to Los Angeles for several performances and appearances that are scheduled to take place there over the next few weeks, including their first in-person concerts- 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA' which will be taking place in Los Angeles on November 27-28 and December 1-2. This exciting news comes 2 years after the '2019 BTS WORLD TOUR LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF THE FINAL' which was held in Seoul in 2019.

Meanwhile, it seems like BTS members are having a gala time in Los Angeles. The superstar group are stationed in L.A. attended Harry Styles' 'Love On' concert! Members J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook shared photos they took with Lizzo at the concert, which was at The Forum in Los Angeles. The four members also shared a video of them singing along to 'Falling' during the concert itself. For those initiated, Jungkook recently released a cover of this song on BTS’s YouTube channel and blog.

Lizzo retweeted BTS’s tweet, returning the love, and shared photos of her own that were taken with Jimin and V, hashtagging it 'VMINZZO.' Lizzo previously wore a shirt labelled 'VMIN' during her cover of BTS’ 'Butter' on BBC Radio 1’s 'Live Lounge'. November promises to be BTS' month and we are excited for it!

