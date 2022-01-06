BTS cancels plans to visit the US amid Grammy Awards postponement; Fans anticipate new album

On January 6, it was confirmed that BTS will no longer be flying out to the US as they had originally planned. This is in regards to the Grammy Awards ceremony that was scheduled to take place on January 31, 2022.

BIGHIT MUSIC has revealed that following the indefinite postponement of the 64th Grammy Awards, BTS’ schedule has faced an alteration. Earlier, the Recording Academy announced that for the second year in a row, the award show has been postponed for the health and safety of the people involved given the uncertainty of the Omnicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. The rescheduled date has not been revealed so far.

In an official statement, BIGHIT MUSIC said, “We were preparing to attend the Grammy Awards but we stopped discussing it after hearing about the postponement of the awards ceremony”. BTS has been nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for the second time.

Meanwhile, after a long period of 2 years and 5 months since ‘LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF [THE FINAL]’, BTS has been scheduled to hold an offline concert for their fans in South Korea in March, 2022. Regarding their concert in their hometown, the agency said, "There are no changes to the Seoul concert in March." This is the only confirmed schedule for BTS that has been revealed for the year 2022.

The change of plans has prompted the fans to anticipate the release of more music from the group, making them trend the hashtag ‘New Album’. BTS is expected to kickstart a fresh chapter in 2022.

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: BTS announces official merch designed by RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook