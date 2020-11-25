BTS celebrate their 1st Grammy nomination with ARMY during V Live session; Members cutely troll Suga's photo

To celebrate their historic first-ever Grammy nomination, BTS hosted a special V Live session for BTS ARMY and even posted a cute selfie of OT6 with Suga's photo in tow on Twitter.

BTS is currently on cloud nine as they finally attained their dream of being nominated for a Grammy. When the Grammys 2021 nominations were being announced, the septet along with BTS ARMY were impatiently waiting to hear BTS' name and eventually, it was revealed that their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite was nominated for Pop Duo/Group Performance.

To celebrate with their loyal fandom, who has been with them through every step of the way, BTS hosted a V Live session and it was pure chaos, in the best of ways! Thanks to fellow ARMY member @doyou_bangtan; RM quips that his future greeting from now on will be, "I’m RM, one of the seven BTS members who was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammy Awards." Moreover, the members made sure to keep Suga's presence next to them by keeping a photo of his playing his guitar while Jungkook tried different close-up versions of the snap, cutely trolling his hyung, who is currently recovering from shoulder surgery.

While the members pop some champagne to celebrate their win while recreating their previous Grammy lives, saying, "And the Grammy goes to... BTS!" they also decide not to blow out the candles of their cake, suggesting they do so for when they win the Grammy next year on January 31. J-Hope revealed that he first received a call from his mother who had dreamt of an eagle flying over and sitting on Hobi's head. While RM theorised America, J-Hope disclosed that his mom had the same dream twice. Jin, on the other hand, was flooded with messages about BTS' Grammy nomination.

Moreover, BTS also shared an adorable selfie on their Twitter page, post the V Live session, with various filters added including an eagle on Hobi's head while Jungkook held Suga's snap.

Check out BTS' Grammy nomination celebratory selfie below:

BTS tweeted, "We love you ARMY," with two purple hearts.

We love you 3000, BTS!

