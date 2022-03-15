BTS celebrates 1 Billion Spotify streams for ‘Dynamite’; Overtakes ‘The Batman’ with concert cinema event

On March 10, 12, and 13, BTS took the stage for three nights of pure magic, with their concerts, ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL’. With a total of 45,000 attendees at the offline concerts across three days, BTS’ first in-person shows in over two and a half years in Seoul, South Korea, were certified successes.

Not only this, but the show on March 12 was special for another reason. BTS introduced a live viewing medium for fans all over the world to watch the show together, in over 3,711 cinemas in 75 countries/regions. According to reports, ‘BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - Seoul: Live Viewing’ earned 6.9 million USD, becoming the top-grossing live cinema event of all time. Further, the live screenings shot ahead of ‘The Batman’ in 55 North American theatres, and the cinema event was a clear number two in the rest of its locations.

Along with this, BTS also has something else to celebrate today! Last year, BTS crossed 1 billion streams on Spotify with their song ‘Dynamite’, becoming the first Korean act to reach this mark. Their first full English song, ‘Dynamite’ hit this milestone in less than a year since its release in August 2020, and also became BTS’ first-ever Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit.

Earlier today, BTS shared a hilarious video of the members making and eating bibimbap straight from their Spotify 1 Billion plaque, complete with a fried egg in the shape of the group’s logo perched on top.

Watch BTS celebrate their Spotify milestone, below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: 'Twenty-Five, Twenty-One' and its stars remain steady on most buzzworthy drama and actor lists