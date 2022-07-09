BTS celebrates ARMY’s 9th birthday: Purple balloons, Google Street Galleries, Yet To Come special MV & more

The BTS ARMY celebrates its ninth birthday today, July 9, 2022! On this day, in 2013, BTS officially named their fans ARMY or (A.R.M.Y), as an acronym for the phrase ‘Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth’. To mark the ninth birthday of their beloved fans, BTS has gone all out, with new gifts for the fans popping up every so often. Check out some of the ways that BTS is showering love on their fans on this special day:

1. Purple Balloons

Back in 2016, BTS’ V coined the phrase ‘I Purple You’ or ‘Borahae’, explaining the meaning behind it by saying that just as purple is the last colour of the rainbow, saying this phrase means that “I will trust and love you for a long time”. Since then, the colour purple has gone on to become a symbol of the bond between BTS and ARMY.

To celebrate ARMY’s birthday, if one types ‘BTS’ into the Google search bar, a purple heart appears. Upon tapping on the heart, the screen fills with purple balloons!

2. Google Street Galleries

A collaboration between BTS and Google’s Arts & Culture Lab, BTS x Street Galleries is an experiment that takes you on a tour of the places and artworks that reflect the septet’s personal story, curated by themselves. The experiment allows you to explore Seoul with RM, Sao Paolo with Jin, Los Angeles with SUGA, New York with J-Hope, London with V, Singapore with Jimin, and Seoul with Jungkook.

3. ‘Yet To Come’ Music Video - #MyBTStory

With the hashtag #HBD_TO_ARMY, BTS dropped a teaser at midnight KST on July 9 (July 8, 8:30 pm IST), for a special version of BTS’ ‘Yet To Come’ music video, featuring #MyBTStory. The video is set to drop on July 13, exactly a month after BTS’ 9th debut anniversary on June 13.

4. BTS VLOG

Beginning today, BTS will be kicking off a new series, ‘BTS VLOG’. For the next seven weeks, every Saturday from July 9 to August 20, ARMYs will be receiving a special BTS VLOG at 7:07 pm KST (3:37 pm IST). Announced on July 8, the series will see BTS greeting ARMYs through special vlogs which will involve the members engaging in everyday activities that they personally enjoy: driving, going to museums, camping, cooking, and more.

5. V’s Special Selfie

Just past 10 am KST (6:41 am IST), BTS’ V took to the community platform Weverse to personally wish ARMYs, by dropping a selfie captioned “Happy Birthday ARMY”. Check out the selfie, below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS tops Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings in July; Marks 50th consecutive month