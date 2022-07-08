BTS celebrates ARMY’s birthday by announcing ‘Yet To Come’ #MyBTStory version music video

Wishing a very happy birthday to ARMY! That’s right the BTS ARMY celebrates its 9th anniversary on July 9, 2022 having been named on July 9, 2013. Bangtan Sonyeondan aka Bulletproof Boy Scouts aka Behind The Scenes, that is the beloved South Korean boy group and world music icons, BTS brought in the name of their fans by naming them ARMY.

Coined from the phrase Adorable Representative MCs for Youth, when BTS’ fandom came into existence no one expected it to become this massive force to be reckoned with. But now that these fans have come together to create one of the biggest supportive and promoting forces for the group, the world has become aware of its many sides.

BTS released their anthology album on June 10, and announced a contest that would bring their fans together in a unique way. While the album ‘Proof’ served as a walk down the memory lane for the septet, listening to the many tales shared by ARMY through the #MyBTStory campaign allowed the fans to reminisce about their own purple journey.

On the occasion of ARMY’s birthday in 2022, BTS announced a new version of their latest title track ‘Yet To Come’ where their many stories are set to be revealed to the world. Check out the announcement made with a teaser below.

Exactly a month after the group’s 9th debut anniversary, the video will drop on July 13. Are you excited to see the many entries of #MyBTStory ? Share yours with us below.

