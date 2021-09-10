BTS chats with Coldplay’s Chris Martin; ‘Permission to Dance’ compilation video feat. Indian YouTuber released

We think a ‘best of two worlds dream’ looks exactly like this! On September 10, a ‘Permission to Dance’ Official Premiere Party on RELEASED and consequently a music video for ‘Permission to Dance’ (Shorts Challenge ver) were released on BTS’ official YouTube channel BANGTANTV.

The fans were greeted by Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin who joined BTS for a special interview on YouTube’s new segment ‘RELEASED’. Following introductions, the English singer-songwriter started off by poking fun at himself as he admitted to being no professional interviewer. The ever kind and humble BTS leader, RM replied with how he was fond of Chris Martin anyway.

The two global phenomena discussed the ongoing pandemic and how it was important to spread joy and the South Korean group’s purpose behind the Shorts challenge. Between clips of fans from the USA, Russia, South Korea and more, the artists talked about not needing permission to dance, building life-long relationships through BTS and how the world created their own versions of ‘Permission to Dance’. Bruno Mars and Beyoncé were mentioned as Chris Martin remitted about his dance experience at a concert. All the BTS members took turns in entertaining Chris Martin’s inquisitive presence as young and old, deaf and blind, everyone engaged in the challenge.

An Indian YouTuber named Tanvi Karekar representatively showcased various Indian dance forms as she danced to ‘Permission to Dance’ donning various traditional Indian outfits. She also spoke about the influence of the septet’s genre-spanning music. The compilation video premiered right after the interview with a story of a spaceman watching the hundreds of challenge videos shared by fans, waving the ARMY bomb (BTS’ lightstick) in unison with them.

