BTS' classics reclaim Billboard charts: Spring Day, Tear, Louder Than Bombs, more make comeback after years

Almost seven years after its debut, BTS' cherished track Spring Day has reclaimed the top spot on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart. In a delightful twist, other BTS songs from years past have unexpectedly resurfaced on the Billboard charts. Despite the members' ongoing military service, ARMYs are enthusiastically celebrating their earlier releases, leading to a resurgence of multiple BTS songs dominating various charts once more.

Spring Day tops Billboard charts

Last week, BTS members V, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook joined their bandmates in military service, completing the enlistment of all seven group members. As fans bid them farewell, BTS' poignant track Spring Day, initially released in February 2017 with lyrics revolving around longing and the anticipation of a future reunion, soared to the top of the iTunes Top Songs chart in the United States.

On December 19, Billboard made it official by announcing that Spring Day had reclaimed the No. 1 spot on its World Digital Song Sales chart, marking an impressive 63rd non-consecutive week on the chart.

In the meantime, Spring Day also made a notable debut at No. 5 on Billboard's primary Digital Song Sales chart, signifying the song's first appearance on the chart since its initial release.

In a live broadcast, RM disclosed that he penned the lyrics for Spring Day while reminiscing about his middle and high school friends, with whom he had lost contact with for a long time. The song received widespread acclaim from both critics and fans, often being affectionately referred to as the Queen by ARMYs.

Listen to Spring Day here-

BTS’ classics re-enter charts

This week, several other BTS tracks made a comeback on the World Digital Song Sales chart. Outro: Tear re-entered at No. 2, No More Dream at No. 6, and Louder Than Bombs at No. 8. Additionally, alongside Spring Day the title track from WINGS secured the 5th position on the Digital Song Sales chart, Outro: Tear, a song from BTS' 3rd regular album LOVE YOURSELF 轉: Tear, released in 2018, made a striking debut at the 22nd spot. This remarkable achievement marks the first appearance of these songs on the chart in about 5 to 6 years since their initial release, underscoring BTS' enduring influence.

BTS members are also making significant strides on various Billboard charts as solo artists. Jungkook's solo album GOLDEN ascended to the 41st spot on the Billboard 200 chart. Furthermore, the album's title track, Standing Next to You, secured the 99th position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. These notable accomplishments mark their impressive 6th consecutive week on both charts.

Jimin's solo album FACE made an impact, with the title track Like Crazy ranking 94th on the Global (excluding the U.S.) chart and 175th on the Global 200 chart. V's solo album Layover also stood out, claiming the 43rd position on the Top Current Album chart. Additionally, the album's song Love Me Again secured the 179th position on the Global (excluding the U.S.) chart.

