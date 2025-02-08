BTS-Coldplay, BLACKPINK’s Rosé-Bruno Mars, TWICE-Megan Thee Stallion, more; VOTE for best K-pop collab with western artists

K-pop has seen some incredible collaborations over the years, blending global music styles and creating unforgettable tracks. These partnerships have not only broken records but also showcased the versatility of K-pop artists.

One standout collaboration is BTS joining forces with Coldplay on My Universe, a track that seamlessly merges Coldplay's melodic rock with BTS's dynamic K-pop energy. This song achieved significant chart success and highlighted the universal language of music.

BLACKPINK's collaboration with Selena Gomez on Ice Cream delivered a playful and catchy tune, showcasing the group's versatility and Gomez's pop sensibilities. The song's vibrant visuals and upbeat tempo made it a summer favorite.

Another remarkable partnership is between EXO's Lay, NCT 127, and Jason Derulo on Let's Shut Up & Dance. This high-energy track pays tribute to Michael Jackson and emphasizes dance as a universal form of expression, blending K-pop's choreography with Derulo's signature style.

However, not just groups but solo artists’ collabs have also proved to be exceptional such as Rosé and Bruno Mars’ APT., Jungkook and Jack Harlow’s 3D, and more have equally gamed traction from fans. These collaborations continue to break cultural barriers and create universally appealing music.

But which collab is your favorite so far? Cast your vote below and let us know which song stays on your playlist!