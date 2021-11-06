BTS & Coldplay’s collab track 'My Universe' spends 6th week on UK’s Official Singles Chart

Over a month after its release, BTS and Coldplay’s 'My Universe' continues to perform well on the United Kingdom’s Official Charts! After debuting at number 3 on the Official Singles Chart last month, 'My Universe' is now spending its sixth consecutive week in the top 20. For the week of November 5 to 11, 'My Universe' came in at number 13.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's Lisa continues to make Official Chart history with her solo B-side 'MONEY,' which ranked number 54 in its fifth consecutive week on the singles chart. Extending her own record, Lisa has now become the first female K-pop solo artist ever to chart a song for five weeks on the Official Singles Chart. The only K-pop soloist in history to chart a song for longer is PSY, who last achieved the feat with his 2013 hit 'Gentleman'.

Meanwhile, HYBE responded to concerns by fans about BTS, TXT, and ENHYPEN's webtoons. Fans were concerned that BTS, TXT and ENHYPEN members would come across as sexual or inappropriate fanfiction, and now with HYBE's collaboration with Webtoon and Wattpad would be encouraging such content. HYBE assured fans that they understand how ARMY (BTS fandom), MOA (TXT fandom) and ENGENEs (ENHYPEN fandom) feel and they will ensure that the webtoon content is appropriate and enjoyable in all aspects and maintains a standard and correct representation!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A BTS ARMY from Bangladesh thanks 'best leader' RM aka Kim Namjoon for teaching her to love herself

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.