BTS & Coldplay’s My Universe to appear as OST in Cole Sprouse & Lana Condor's ‘Moonshot’; Goes gold in the UK

Previously, BTS’ ‘Fire’ made an appearance in John Cena’s film ‘Playing With Fire’, and BTS’ members Jimin and V’s due ‘Friends’ was also featured in ‘Eternals’, a Marvel Studios film. Now, BTS and Coldplay’s joint venture, ‘My Universe’, will be appearing in an upcoming rom-com, ‘Moonshot’!

Starring Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor, ‘Moonshot’ will include ‘My Universe’ as an original soundtrack for the film. When HBO Max released a trailer for the upcoming film on March 10, fans were pleasantly surprised when they heard ‘My Universe’ playing in the video. ‘To All the Boys’ star, Lana Condor, appears in the film as a college student Sophie, alongside ‘Riverdale’ star Cole Sprouse as a barista, Walt, — who sneaks onto a space shuttle headed to Mars — both of them harbouring hopes of reuniting with their respective love interests. Considering the setting, ‘My Universe’ seems like the perfect song choice for ‘Moonshot’.

Watch the trailer in question, below:

Additionally, ‘My Universe’ has now been certified gold in the United Kindom! On March 11, the British Phonographic Industry confirmed the news, sharing that the song has received an official gold BRIT certification. Following ‘Dynamite’, which was the first single by a Korean group to achieve this feat in February 2021, ‘My Universe’ is BTS’ second single to go gold in the UK.

According to the British Phonographic Industry, a single earns gold certification in the United Kingdom upon achieving 400,000 units sold. Previously, BTS has also seen three albums going gold in the United Kingdom: ‘Love Yourself: Answer’, ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA’ and ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’.

