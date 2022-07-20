BTS to collab with Benny Blanco & Snoop Dogg for ‘bad decisions’ dropping on August 5

After what feels like ages of speculation, the mystery has finally been unveiled! On July 20 at 8:30 pm IST, American producer Benny Blanco dropped a teaser announcing his upcoming collaboration with BTS and Snoop Dogg. Titled ‘bad decisions’, the song’s music video is set to premiere on August 5 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST).

Check out the teaser below:

Going by the schedule dropped, we can expect an ‘Art Reveal’ on July 23 at 12 am KST (July 22 at 8:30 pm IST), two music video trailers (July 3 and 4, at 8:30 pm IST), followed by the official music video’s premiere on Benny Blanco ’s YouTube channel on August 5 at 9:30 am IST.

After the song officially drops, we still have more to look forward to! The lyric video will be released via BTS’ YouTube channel on August 6 at 9:30 am IST, followed by the visualiser on Benny Blanco’s channel on August 7 at 8:30 pm IST, and the ‘BTS Record Sketch’ on BTS’ channel on August 16 at 2:30 pm IST.

Earlier today, a video dropped through BTS’ Twitter account, which showed the group’s vocal line members Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook participating in a short skit with Benny Blanco. Upon the producer’s asking if he could join BTS, the group’s members politely declined, but offered to “make a song together”.

Check out the skit, below:

This comes a day after Benny Blanco uploaded another short video, which saw him approaching HYBE’s founder Bang Si Hyuk and Ithaca Holdings’ CEO and co-CEO of HYBE America, Scooter Braun. The producer asked the two if he could join BTS as the eighth member, which resulted in him accepting the group’s contact information and deciding to take it up with the septet himself.

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg had previously shared an update on his collaboration with BTS back in April, sharing in an interview “You gotta talk to them but…my parts are in.” Further, Benny Blanco has previously worked with BTS on a remix of their songs ‘FAKE LOVE’, ‘Life Goes On’ and ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’ in May 2022.

Stay tuned for more updates about the upcoming collaboration!

