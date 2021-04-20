BTS collaborate with McDonald's to launch BTS Meal around the world; ARMY demand Oreo Mcflurry for Tae

BTS and McDonald's are launching a collaboration and ARMY are having a field day on Twitter. Read on to find out.

Who Happy Meal? ARMY only know BTS Meal! We love receiving surprises from BTS, especially food-related! On April 19, McDonald’s announced the launch of the 'BTS Meal' in June. BTS retweeted the announcement via their official Twitter and ARMY were left surprised. BTS Meal includes a scrumptious order of 10 piece chicken McNuggets, medium french fries and coke along with a sweet chilli and cajun dipping sauce specially developed by McDonald's Korean franchise.

The BTS Meal will be available in almost 50 countries around the world, including South Korea, India, the United States, Canada, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and more. It will be available in Delhi on June 1st and Mumbai on June 4th. It is said to be available for a limited amount of time only. McDonald's even made a Tik-Tok style video with the iconic french fries shaped like BTS' logo. McDonald's also used seven fries to denote that BTS is 7!

You can check out the teaser image below:

Coming this May: The BTS Meal pic.twitter.com/iarw2gYMsx — McDonald’s⁷ (@McDonalds) April 19, 2021

You can also check out the schedule below:

Meanwhile, the announcement sent ARMY in a frenzy as fans couldn't stop celebrating this good news! ARMY have also demanded a special 'Purple Mc Oreo Flurry edition' specially for Taehyung as that is his favourite!

You can check out some hilarious Twitter reactions below:

