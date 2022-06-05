BTS to collaborate with popular singer Charlie Puth? Find Out

On June 5, Charlie Puth confirmed the collaboration with BTS at a recent interview and we cannot wait to groove the track! Previously, fans were speculating that there is a collaboration brewing but with this confirmation, we can finally look forward to it! Charlie Puth has been an avid fan of the group and even sang his song with BTS’ Jungkook at an awards show a few years ago!

Charlie Puth is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer. His initial exposure came through the viral success of his song videos uploaded to YouTube. Charlie Puth's debut studio album, ‘Nine Track Mind’, was released in January 2016 to moderate commercial success. The album was preceded by the singles ‘One Call Away’ and ‘We Don't Talk Anymore’ (featuring Selena Gomez), which peaked at number 12 and number 9 respectively on the Billboard Hot 100.

In other news, BTS’ V became the first Korean artist to set the record of having 3 100 million streaming songs on Spotify OST, the world's largest music platform. In the 'Spotify All-Time Top 10 Korean OST Streaming' rankings, V took 1st (Sweet Night), 5th (Christmas Tree), and 9th (It's Definitely You), possessing the most streams.

BTS will release an anthology album 'Proof', which contains the history of 9 years after their debut. According to BIGHIT MUSIC, as it is an anthology album, it consists of a total of three CDs where the past, present and future of BTS coexist. The title songs 'Yet To Come', 'Run BTS', and 'For Youth' will be released with various genres and messages.

