BTS’ collaboration with Benny Blanco & Snoop Dogg ‘Bad Decisions’ dominates iTunes charts all over the world

The collaboration song 'Bad Decisions' released by BTS Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will be released on iTunes in 74 countries/regions including the US, Sweden, Norway, Canada and Italy on August 6th. Also, 'Bad Decisions' entered the top ranks on domestic online music sites right after its release.

The music video for this song has surpassed 10 million views within 18 hours of its release and is receiving a great response worldwide, such as being ranked at the top of YouTube's rapidly growing music list in several countries/regions. 'Bad Decisions' is a pre-release song from Benny Blanco's full-length album scheduled to be released this year. Jin, Jimin, V, Jungkook, and other vocal lines of BTS participated in this song, which gathered topics, and it is a dance song that gives a cool feeling on a hot summer with lyrics that convey honest feelings to loved ones with a light beat.

In the 'Bad Decisions' music video, Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg appeared, Benny Blanco, who appeared as ARMY, a fan of BTS, prepared hard to go to the BTS concert, but the concert date was misunderstood.

BTS is a septet—consisting of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—co-writes and co-produces much of their own material. Originally a hip hop group, their musical style has evolved to incorporate a wide range of genres; their lyrics have often discussed mental health, the troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, the journey towards self-love, and individualism. Their work also frequently references literature, philosophy and psychological concepts, and includes an alternate universe storyline.

