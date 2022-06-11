BTS comeback: 2 million copies of Proof sold on Hanteo, Yet To Come debuts on iTunes & melOn

BTS released their anthology album on June 10 as upward of a million people waited to watch the premiere of their music video for title track ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’. The song soon raked in the views as the world witnessed another career landmark for the South Korean superstars. With three new songs and nine years of journey to unfold, ‘Proof’ was welcomed with open arms worldwide.

‘Proof’ became only the second album in the history of Hanteo to record 2 millions sales in under a day since its release, joining the group’s own ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ released in February 2020. It is said to have amounted to 2.15 million copies sold on the day of release and is expected to break the group’s previous record of first week sales soon.

‘Yet To Come’ became the first song ever to debut at the No.1 spot on music streaming platform melOn’s Top 100 chart since it was rebranded. Remarkably, it also did so in an hour of its release. Moreover, the track grabbed the number one position on the iTunes Top Songs chart in 97 regions around the world including some of the biggest ones like the United States, Canada, Australia and more. The album itself also ranked No.1 on the iTunes Top Albums charts in 65 different regions.

‘Proof’ contains some of the best releases from BTS so far as well as three new tracks, ‘Yet To Come’, ‘Run BTS’, and ‘For Youth’. A walk down the memory lane, it holds a special place in the artists’ career who celebrate their 9th debut anniversary in a couple of days.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: RM shares new ‘7’ tattoo; Did BTS get matching friendship tattoos?