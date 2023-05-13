BTS comes out at no.1 in May Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings; SEVENTEEN, EXO, NCT and others follow

BTS tops May’s Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings while SEVENTEEN, EXO, NCT, BTOB, BIGBANG and others follow behind. Read ahead to know more.

BTS, SEVENTEEN; Picture Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC, PLEDIS
On May 13th, BTS ranked first in the boy group brand reputation index measured by the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute from April 13, 2023 to May 13, 2023. The brand reputation index is an index created through brand big data analysis by finding that consumers' online habits have a great influence on brand consumption. Boy group brand reputation analysis can measure positive and negative evaluations of boy groups, media interest, and consumer interest and communication. The recommendation index through the brand reputation ranking page is also included as a weight. 

The top 30 spots of the rankings: 

BTS 

SEVENTEEN 

EXO 

NCT 

BTOB 

SHINee 

BIGBANG 

MONSTA X 

INFINITE 

THE BOYZ 

Stray Kids 

VIXX 

ASTRO 

TOMORROW X TOGETHER 

SUPER JUNIOR 

ENHYPEN 

Wanna One 

PENTAGON 

Teen Top 

WINNER 

ATEEZ 

Highlight 

2PM 

TVXQ 

TEMPEST 

TREASURE 

GOT7 

VICTON 

ONEUS 

SF9 

BTS; Picture Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS: 

The BTS brand, which ranked first in the boy group brand reputation ranking, was analyzed as a brand reputation index of 9,949,491 with the participation index 379,559 media index 2,835,573 communication index 3,343,849 community index 3,390,510. Compared to the brand reputation index of 9,446,687 in April, it rose by 5.32%. 

SEVENTEEN: 

SEVENTEEN brand took part with participation index 526,354 media index 1,636,481 communication index 1,268,604 community index 1,614,369 The reputation index was analyzed as 5,045,808. Compared to last April's brand reputation index of 2,914,260, it rose by 73.14%. 

EXO and NCT: 

EXO brand was analyzed as brand reputation index 2,800,840 with participation index 87,474 media index 833,882 communication index 582,884 community index 1,296,600. Compared to the brand reputation index of 2,334,329 in April, it rose by 19.98%. NCT Brand Participation Index 72,884 Media Index 756,191 Communication The index was 505,794 and the community index was 1,363,902, and the brand reputation index was analyzed as 2,698,772. Compared to the brand reputation index of 2,032,829 in April, it rose by 32.76%. 

Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC, PLEDIS, Sports Chosun

