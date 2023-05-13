BTS comes out at no.1 in May Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings; SEVENTEEN, EXO, NCT and others follow

On May 13th, BTS ranked first in the boy group brand reputation index measured by the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute from April 13, 2023 to May 13, 2023. The brand reputation index is an index created through brand big data analysis by finding that consumers' online habits have a great influence on brand consumption. Boy group brand reputation analysis can measure positive and negative evaluations of boy groups, media interest, and consumer interest and communication. The recommendation index through the brand reputation ranking page is also included as a weight.

The top 30 spots of the rankings:

BTS

SEVENTEEN

EXO

NCT

BTOB

SHINee

BIGBANG

MONSTA X

INFINITE

THE BOYZ

Stray Kids

VIXX

ASTRO

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

SUPER JUNIOR

ENHYPEN

Wanna One

PENTAGON

Teen Top

WINNER

ATEEZ

Highlight

2PM

TVXQ

TEMPEST

TREASURE

GOT7

VICTON

ONEUS

SF9

BTS:

The BTS brand, which ranked first in the boy group brand reputation ranking, was analyzed as a brand reputation index of 9,949,491 with the participation index 379,559 media index 2,835,573 communication index 3,343,849 community index 3,390,510. Compared to the brand reputation index of 9,446,687 in April, it rose by 5.32%.

SEVENTEEN:

SEVENTEEN brand took part with participation index 526,354 media index 1,636,481 communication index 1,268,604 community index 1,614,369 The reputation index was analyzed as 5,045,808. Compared to last April's brand reputation index of 2,914,260, it rose by 73.14%.

EXO and NCT:

EXO brand was analyzed as brand reputation index 2,800,840 with participation index 87,474 media index 833,882 communication index 582,884 community index 1,296,600. Compared to the brand reputation index of 2,334,329 in April, it rose by 19.98%. NCT Brand Participation Index 72,884 Media Index 756,191 Communication The index was 505,794 and the community index was 1,363,902, and the brand reputation index was analyzed as 2,698,772. Compared to the brand reputation index of 2,032,829 in April, it rose by 32.76%.

