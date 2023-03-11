BTS comes out at no.1 on March Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings; NCT, SEVENTEEN and EXO follow behind

In March 2023, as a result of boy group brand reputation big data analysis, BTS ranked first, NCT ranked second, and SEVENTEEN ranked third. The Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute measured the participation index, media index, communication index, and community index for the boy group brand through consumer behavior analysis of 56,181,673 boy group brand big data measured from February 11th to March 11th. .

Brand Reputation index:

The brand reputation index is an index created through brand big data analysis by finding that consumers' online habits have a great influence on brand consumption. Boy group brand reputation analysis can measure positive and negative evaluations of boy groups, media interest, and consumer interest and communication. The recommendation index through the brand reputation ranking page is also included as a weight. In March 2023, the top 10 boy group brand reputation rankings were analyzed in order of BTS, NCT, SEVENTEEN, EXO, THE BOYZ, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, SHINee, ASTRO, Stray Kids, and BIGBANG.

Here’s the top 30:

BTS

NCT

SEVENTEEN

EXO

THE BOYZ

TXT

SHINee

ASTRO

Stray Kids

BIGBANG

Super Junior

BTOB

PENTAGON

MONSTA X

TREASURE

INFINITE

ENHYPEN

Highlight

WINNER

Shinhwa

ATEEZ

Wanna One

2PM

VIXX

TNX

TVXQ

CRAVITY

Block B

SF9

Teen Top

According to the list of winners of this year's award ceremony announced by the Recording Industry Association of Japan on the 10th, BTS won 5 trophies including 'Best Asian Artist'. In particular, they won the 'Best Asian Artist' for five consecutive years, breaking his own record for the most awards in the category. This category is given to the Asian artist with the highest combined sales of CDs, music videos, and paid sound sources last year. In addition, BTS is the 'Best 3 Album' (Asia) with the anthology album 'Proof', 'Music Video of the Year' (Asia) with the live video 'BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO' and The title track of 'Proof', 'Yet To Come' (The Most Beautiful Moment) won the 'Song of the Year by Download'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN to make their group comeback in THIS month? PLEDIS releases official statement