BTS’ company BigHit gears up to take over Japan; new boy group scheduled to debut later this year

BigHit Entertainment will be debuting a new boy group including 5 I-LAND participants aimed at taking over the Japanese market.

Big Hit Japan, the Japanese subsidiary of Big Hit Entertainment, is starting their 'Big Hit Japan Global Debut Project', which aims to debut artists who will play an active part in the global expansion of BigHit Entertainment in Japan.

The 'BigHit Japan Global Debut Project' will be fully supported by a mentor group composed of experts in each field under the systematic development system of Big Hit Japan. Mentors include Bang Si-hyuk or Bang PD, chairman of BigHit Entertainment, music producer PDOGG, performance director Son Seong-deuk, performance director Inoue Sakura, and music producer and sound director Soma Genda. In addition, composer and music producer Ryosuke Imai and music producer UTA also joined as special advisors to add strength to the project.

The first group to debut under the 'BigHit Japan Global Debut Project' are K, NICHOLAS, EJ, KYUNGMIN, and Taki, all of whom were participants in BE:LIFT’s survival reality show I-LAND. The group that was formed from the winning contestants is I-LAND is known as ENHYPEN today. However, K, NICHOLAS, EJ, KYUNGMIN, and Taki were also incredibly loved by fans and they have successfully established a dedicated fanbase as well. As such, the conditions for their debut are ideal. Additional members who will be active as a group with them will be selected through an audition and the resulting complete group is scheduled to debut this year.

