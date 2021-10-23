BTS confirmed to have signed with Universal Music Group; 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE' new teasers revealed

It’s official: BTS has inked a new deal with Universal Music Group for distribution and marketing within the U.S. and other regions. HYBE officially confirmed in a statement to the Wall Street Journal that BTS was parting ways with Columbia Records and had signed a new distribution and marketing deal with Universal Music Group.

Earlier this week, it was reported that BTS was leaving Sony Music’s Columbia Records after a three-year partnership (the group first signed with Sony Music for U.S. distribution back in 2018) to work with Universal Music Group instead. Before this new deal, Universal Music Group was already in charge of distributing BTS’ Japanese-language releases (through Universal Music Japan), and earlier this year, HYBE and Universal announced a strategic partnership that would include debuting a brand-new boy group.

Meanwhile, BTS members posted colourful new individual teaser photos ahead of 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE', on October 24 at 6:30 pm KST (3 pm IST). The online concert will be streamed exclusively on the global fan community platform Weverse. The members can be seen against a colourful backdrop of mint blue and deep sunset orange posing with white standing mics and showing off their individual, playful charms.

You can check out the teaser images below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS unveil official streaming guide for 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE' online concert

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.