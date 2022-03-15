BTS confirmed to perform at the 64th GRAMMY Awards in Las Vegas

On March 15, the Recording Academy announced the first slate of artists taking the stage at the 64th GRAMMY Awards, and BTS has officially been confirmed as performers for this year’s ceremony! BTS is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with their mega-hit single ‘Butter’.

With this, BTS becomes the first Korean pop act to not only be nominated, but to also perform at the GRAMMY Awards for two years in a row. This year’s ceremony will be taking place at MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, April 3 (April 4, 5.30 am IST).

Following their participation at this year’s ceremony, BTS will be continuing with their world tour, ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS’. The concerts will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 8, 9, 15 and 16.

Other performers revealed for this year’s ceremony by the Recording Academy include Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow and Olivia Rodrigo.

BTS made their GRAMMYs debut in 2019, becoming the first K-Pop act to attend the ceremony, and also present an award. In 2020, not only did the group attend the GRAMMY Awards, but they also performed on the stage for the first time ever, in collaboration with Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Nas, with a rendition of ‘Old Town Road’.

Last year, BTS had their first solo performance at the GRAMMYs, this time as first-time nominees. The group brought an unforgettable performance of ‘Dynamite’ to music’s biggest night, performing on a rooftop with a breathtaking view of Seoul’s glittering skyline, and we’re waiting with bated breath for their performance this year, on April 4 at 5.30 am IST, at the 64th GRAMMY Awards.

