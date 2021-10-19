BTS confirmed to perform as the opening act for '2021 Jingle Ball Tour'

On October 18, the Los Angeles-based 102.7 KIIS FM announced that BTS would be performing on the Los Angeles stop of the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour as the opening act for the '2021 Jingle Ball Tour'. BTS will be performing their hit singles 'Dynamite' and 'Butter' at the upcoming '2021 Jingle Ball Tour' on December 3 in Los Angeles.

The 'Jingle Ball Tour' is a music festival held by iHeartRadio at the end of every year, with world-class artists performing on stage. This year, the festival will be held from November 30 through December 19 in cities including Dallas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Chicago, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Miami, and more. Every year, the KIIS-FM Jingle Ball celebrates the holidays with a star-studded lineup of music’s hottest acts. BTS made their Jingle Ball debut in 2019 with 'Boy With Luv' featuring Halsey, 'MIC Drop', and more. The lineup also includes Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, and Dixie D’Amelio.

Meanwhile, last night, Suga unveiled an amazing and enchanting remix for the popular collaborative track ‘My Universe’ and it is definitely in our playlist! With Chris Martin’s echoing voice, electric keyboard instrumental and simple beats- it adds to the futuristic theme of the song. Suga, being the talented producer that he is, has knocked it out of the park again.

