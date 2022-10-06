BTS confirmed to perform as full group at 2022 The Fact Music Awards

As it returns from an ‘ontact’ version to an offline event this year after a break because of the pandemic, fans are excited for the awards night. BTS has been announced as one of the most looked-forward-to acts of the night as they will take to the stage for the first time as a group after their announcement of starting a chapter 2 in June this year. Since then the members have begun working on more solo projects and are preparing for their concert in Busan.

2022 The Fact Music Awards are set to take place in a couple of days and all the attention has been brought to its star studded lineup of performers, presenters and attendees that will make it worthwhile. According to an update on October 6, the fifth edition of the award show will take place with stages from prominent singers taking charge.

As of now, it is known that a stage that will incite a lot of love from the BTS ARMY has been prepared, however, further details have not been revealed so far. There is also curiosity on which awards the group will take home. Most wonder if BTS will be able to make the Dasang aka the Grand Prize theirs once again for the 5th consecutive year, having won it previously.

The performers include the likes of popular and new debuts, girls groups NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, and Kep1er who will each take to the stage to showcase their respective hits. Meanwhile, member Eunchae of LE SSERAFIM who was recently announced as COVID-19 positive, will be absent from the lineup and the girl group will instead perform with four people. Stray Kids, THE BOYZ and TOMORROW X TOGETHER are the 4th generation representative boy groups taking to the stage. Moreover, famed groups like (G)I-DLE and NCT DREAM will also perform their popular songs for the fans in attendance.

2022 The Fact Music Awards will begin on 6:30 pm KST (3 pm IST) on October 8.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS to enlist for military service or not? Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism shares update