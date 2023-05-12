BTS confirmed to release memoir called Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS in THIS month

On May 11th, an American publication reported that the American publisher Flatiron Books announced that the K-pop star BTS will publish a book containing their own stories in July. Flatiron Books also confirmed it once again by sharing the article on the official social network service. The title of the book is 'Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS', and it is known that journalist Kang Myeong Seok and the members wrote it themselves. In the future, it will be published in Korea through the agency BIGHIT MUSIC.

The book:

Earlier, Flatiron Books announced that an unnamed celebrity would publish a million-copy first edition of the book on July 9, but did not announce the title. Netizens assumed that the celebrity was Taylor, recalling Taylor Swift's mention of July 9 at the time of the recent album release, and her fans placed the book at the top of the pre-order volume on American sites such as Amazon. In this situation, the author is revealed to be BTS, drawing more attention. The original release date was June 13, but both June 13 and July 9 are important dates for BTS. BTS debuted on June 13, 2013, and their fandom, ARMY, was established on July 9. In other words, July 9th is ARMY’s 10th anniversary.

BTS:

Since 2013, BTS has released 9 albums and 6 EPs, working hard to raise the global status of K-pop. In particular, in 2018, they became the first K-pop group to top the Billboard album chart with their album 'Love Yourself'. BTS, who are currently taking a break from team activities, are also setting amazing records with their solo activities. Meanwhile, BTS started fulfilling their military service with the enlistment of Jin and J-Hope. On December 13 last year, Jin was the first member of BTS to enlist, and J-Hope also enlisted on April 18th.

BTS’ activities:

BTS released the OST 'The Planet' of 'Bastions' on May 12th. 'The Planet' is the OST title song of the 3D action hero animation 'Bastions.' In particular, the seven-color personality of the seven BTS members and the refreshing vocals harmonize. 'Bastions' is a work that depicts the process of rookie Bastions revealing the identity of the villain, the main culprit of environmental destruction, saving the earth in crisis and growing into true heroes. The lyrics of the OST title song 'The Planet' contain a message about the preciousness of the earth we live in, in line with the story of 'Bastions'.

