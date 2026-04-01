BTS confirms ARIRANG hidden track releasing on April 3 with deluxe version, teases performance at Goyang concert

BTS already has more new music on the way! As the BTS ARMY rightly predicted, the K-pop group seems to have not 14 but 15 tracks in ARIRANG. Previously, the Apple Music track listing on the album showed that another song was supposed to be released, but the members kept their lips sealed until April 1, 2026, when, during a livestream celebrating their Billboard Hot 100 and 200 chart No.1s, RM confirmed the release of their hidden track with the ARIRANG LP Deluxe version.

BTS announces ARIRANG hidden track

As RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook gathered at HYBE to celebrate their latest album ARIRANG and its lead track SWIM reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 charts, respectively. Soon after, BTS announced their plans for a surprise announcement about how something new is being released every day for the fans to stay excited about, and shared details of a hidden track coming the ARMYs’ way in a couple of days.

“There’s a hidden track in the deluxe LP coming out on the 3rd (of April),” said RM. And added later, “For the people coming to the Goyang concert next week, you might get to hear it.” As the members couldn’t believe he had revealed the details of a possible first-ever live performance of their unreleased song, Jimin pretended to hold his leader’s collar.

It seems to be a track produced by SUGA, to whom the focus shifted for the announcement. Unsure of why it would not be included in the main album, the rapper spoke about how he incessantly discussed it for 2 weeks. Hinting towards a sad song, they shared how he was crying about it not being released.

Meanwhile, a new music video for their song 2.0 will drop tonight, hinting at a fun take on Park Chan Wook’s Oldboy. The group goes on tour starting next week, April 9, 2026, from Goyang to the world.

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