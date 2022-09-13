BTS confirms attendance at the 2022 The Fact Music Awards; ARMY prepares to make J-Hope win

Among other nominations, the BTS ARMY has noted that member J-Hope who recently made his official solo debut with album ‘ Jack In The Box ’ has a chance to win an individual award- the FAN N STAR (FNS) Choice Award which depends on fan voting. This has now prompted the group’s fan club to try harder to make him win in presence of his other members.

2 time-Grammy nominated artists, BTS , will be making their way to The Fact Music Awards. Confirmed as their first South Korean award show appearance for the upcoming season, the septet will greet their fans on October 8 at the KSPO Dome (Olympic Gymnastics Stadium) in Seoul.

Meanwhile, NCT DREAM was also confirmed as the final lineup to be attending the 2022 The Fact Music Awards. Previously, it was noted that soloists PSY, KANGDANIEL, Lim Young Woong, Hwang Chi Yeul, Kim Ho Joong, Young Tak will be in attendance. Meanwhile boy groups THE BOYZ, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, TREASURE and TNX have been confirmed. On the other hand girl groups IVE, ITZY, (G)I-DLE, Kep1er, LE SSERAFIM, and NewJeans, will attend this year’s ceremony.

With such a star-studded lineup, all attention will be on the Daesang (Grand Prize) that BTS has won for four consecutive years so far. The fans and the media are also looking forward to a possible performance from the group. Meanwhile, BTS is currently known to be preparing for a concert to be held in Busan in mid-October for the 2020 World EXPO.

