BTS confirms new album release date as March 20, wipes off Instagram as group celebrates New Year at RM’s home

BTS is making 2026 their year! The boy group sent greetings to their fans, complete with handwritten notes, ahead of their comeback this year. The BTS ARMY was met with surprising hints of a new release date with the letters. “2026.03.20” was seen alongside a red motif marking their comeback release date in the new year. In a following press release shared on January 1, the same was confirmed.

BTS locks March 20, 2026, comeback

The group will be marking its return to the music scene after a total of 3 years and 9 months since Proof in June 2022, the longest they have taken for a new album drop since their debut. This was caused by the members’ military enlistments and solo releases, which shaped their hiatus and pushed them further on a global scale.

With the confirmation of the March 20 release, the septet has also confirmed their world tour this year. While it is not known when the group will set out for a global takeover, member V previously teased that an India stop may be on the map after all, sending their desi fans into a meltdown. Previously, J-Hope also confirmed that the group had begun practising choreography for their new song.

Interestingly, just as the clock struck 12 am on December 31 and January 1 began, the whole of BTS’ Instagram was cleared off. Over 1700 posts were archived to start the new chapter in the group’s music career. Not only that, but the group’s overall social media was changed, with their Weverse and Twitter profiles undergoing a visible move to a black and white theme, no sign of their photos in sight.

The seven boys were at leader RM’s new house and decided to conduct an impromptu livestream to ring in the New Year with their fans. Sitting on one big couch, bickering and sharing their hope for a fruitful 2026, they bowed their heads in true Korean tradition and wished for a successful music comeback.

