BTS conquers homeground with 3 days of emotive marvel attended by 2.46 million worldwide

BTS displayed their star prowess once again as they took the stage for three nights of concerts. BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL took place on March 10, 12 and 13, with in-person attendance by ARMY after more than 2.5 years in the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.

The event had itself been a hot topic among fans and onlookers who expressed excitement about the group’s historic return to their homeground however, the numbers just further prove the influence of BTS. A total of 2.46 million audiences were recorded over the 3 days of performance spread across multiple platforms including offline attendance, live streaming through Weverse and cinema live viewing.

45,000 people attended the show with 15,000 in attendance on each day meanwhile the concert was live streamed to a massive 1.02 million people from 191 countries/regions on March 10 and 13. As if that was not enough, the group introduced a live viewing medium where fans worldwide watched the show together. The show on March 12 reportedly sold out in multiple locations taking over 3,711 cinemas in 75 countries/regions. Approximately 1.4 million viewers were recorded for the theatre screenings of the second day of the show.

Though the ongoing spread of the pandemic disallowed for any vocal support from their fans, who had to resort to applauding and shaking top clappers, the seven boys and their ever supportive fandom took it in stride, creating waves with their ARMY Bomb (lightsticks) and going all out with the muted cheering.

A very personal block now cleared for the group who seemed to have longed for the presence of their fans, a promise now etched in their memories- they will return, stronger, better and louder!

