BTS continues to top boy group brand reputation rankings in their 45th consecutive month; Top 10 inside

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed boy group brand reputation rankings for the month of February! Using big data collected during the period of January 12 to February 12, the rankings have been determined by analysing multiple factors like consumer interest, coverage in media, the volume of communication and interaction, and community indices of various boy groups. February’s score of 67,823,738 big data analysed, reflects an increase of 9.45 percent in brand big data, compared to 61,966,657 in January 2022.

BTS maintains their rank at the top by extending the group’s streak and topping the list for the 45th consecutive month. The group’s brand reputation index is 11,984,394, displaying an increase of 8.68 percent since their score in January. The group’s keyword analysis reflects ‘YouTube’, ‘Instagram’ and ‘ARMY’ as high-ranking phrases, while the BTS’ highest-ranking related terms include ‘increase’, ‘grateful’, and ‘surpass’. BTS’ positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 76.05 percent positive reactions, which is an increase from last month’s 69.29 percent positive reactions.

NCT rises up to rank 2, with a brand reputation index of 3,964,297, which is an increase of 8.79 percent from last month. Meanwhile, with a brand reputation index of 3,610,624, SEVENTEEN comes in at a close third.

THE BOYZ climbs up from January’s position of rank 7, to rank 4 in February, with an increase of 40.77 percent, bringing their score to 2,991,577. Meanwhile, after re-entering the rankings last month, Wanna One rounds out the Top 5 with an index of 2,832,756.

Check out the Top 10 for February 2022, below!

BTS NCT SEVENTEEN THE BOYZ WANNA ONE EXO 2PM Super Junior ENHYPEN SHINee

