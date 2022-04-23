BTS creates new record as 'FAKE LOVE' MV hits 1.1 billion views

On April 3, BTS’ music video for ‘IDOL’ surpassed the 1.1 billion views mark on YouTube. Just over two weeks later, BTS has done it again, this time with the music video for 'FAKE LOVE'! On April 23 at around 3.45 am KST (12.15 am IST), the music video crossed the 1.1 billion views mark, joining five of the group’s other music videos that previously reached the milestone: ‘DNA’, ‘Boy With Luv’, ‘Dynamite’, ‘MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)’, and, most recently, ‘IDOL’.

With this, BTS is now the only group in the world to have recorded this number of views with six different videos on YouTube. As the music video for 'FAKE LOVE' was released on May 18, 2018, at 6 pm KST (2.30 pm IST), the video took just over three years, 11 months, and four days to reach this whopping milestone.

When the music video for ‘FAKE LOVE’ was released, it beat BTS’ own record for the fastest K-pop group music video to achieve 100 million views, doing so in just over eight days and eight hours. At the time, the record was held by BTS’ music video for ‘DNA’. The current record for fastest 100 million views on YouTube is also held by BTS, with their music video for ‘Butter’ hitting the mark in 21 hours after its release.

This news comes not even two days after BTS’ music video for ‘Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)’ officially crossed the 1.5 billion views mark in about three years and eight days since release, becoming the group’s first music video to reach this milestone. With this achievement, BTS joined PSY and BLACKPINK as the only K-pop artists in history to have music videos surpass the 1.5 billion views mark on YouTube.

Congratulations to BTS!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN POWER OF LOVE : THE MOVIE Review: An exhilarating display of gifted dedication to CARAT