BTS creates Oricon history with anthology album ‘Proof’; Find out

Congratulations are due! Japan’s Oricon chart recently announced that BTS has topped its latest weekly album chart with ‘Proof’. In the week of June 13 to June 19, BTS sold a total of 514,000 copies of ‘Proof’ in Japan, setting a new record. Oricon stated about the same, “The first-week sales of ‘Proof’, [which sold] 514,000 copies, have set a record for the highest first-week sales on our weekly album chart this year.”

In addition, according to Oricon, ‘Proof’ now also holds the record for the fifth-highest first-week sales in the history of the Oricon charts, joining BTS’ own releases ‘BTS, THE BEST’, and ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 ~ THE JOURNEY ~’ in the Top 5.

Further, BTS now extends their own record! With ‘Proof’, BTS now becomes the first foreign artist in the history of Oricon to top the weekly album chart with 10 different albums. By doing so, the group extends their own record, of holding the most No. 1 albums on the chart by any foreign artist.

Meanwhile, earlier on June 22 IST, Billboard shared another “proof” of BTS’ prowess, by announcing, “For the third time in history, BTS rules all 15 positions of this week's World Digital Song Sales chart. They also achieved the feat on Sept. 8, 2018 and March 7, 2020”.

With ‘Yet To Come’, ‘Run BTS’, ‘For Youth’, ‘Born Singer’, ‘No More Dream’, ‘Run’, ‘N.O’, ‘I NEED U’, ‘Spring Day’, ‘Cypher Pt.3: Killer’ (featuring Supreme Boi), ‘Danger’, ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’, ‘Boy In Luv’, ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Filter’ ranking on the chart, BTS has made history once again, charting not only their new releases but also some of their existing songs.

