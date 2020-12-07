BTS: From cute overalls to all denim everything; Street style lessons we’ve learnt from RM

We’re looking back at BTS leader RM’s iconic street-style, and top aesthetic combos that have floored the ARMY.

If we try to list all of Kim Namjoon’s talents we would probably be here for a while. A gifted rapper, a genius producer, an thoughtful leader, an autodidact, an intellectual, a reader, a poet, it’s truly an infinite list. And while he considers his fashion style to be very simple and relaxed, his self-styling is 100 percent another talent. RM tends to go for simple lines, oversized pieces, and tribal-like prints, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t like to fancy-things-up from time to time. From his all-time-favourite overalls to full-modern looks, here are some of our Namjoon favourite street style looks.

The king of accessorizing: If there’s something he knows how to do, it’s to accessorize. Hats, jewellery, shoes, bags, scarves, glasses.. you name it! RM is the king of styling-accents, always adding a fine print, a cool hat, or a nice necklace to his outfits to take them to the next level.

Cute overalls: Namjoon and overalls are an item. Have you ever seen someone rock overalls better than him? Don’t think so. He’s declared he loves them because of how comfortable he feels, while still keeping things in style.

All-White: We demand to see more of all-white Namjoon! It’s a truly breathtaking outfit. It’s simple yet it perfectly brings together his soothing, radiant personality. Monochrome RM always hits the spot.

Fall chic: While his style is exquisite all year round, RM’s Fall-Winter looks are some of our favourites. He tends to choose relaxed, simple pieces and then adds some designer-accents on, keeping his style down to earth while still elegant and kinda preppy.

The Modern All-Black: Different from the rest of the world, RM is not so much of an all-black kind of person, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t go for it every now and then.

Simply suave: The simplicity yet the power. We usually see RM sporting various accessories, but from time to time he likes to go minimal.

Credits :Twitter

