BTS' dance trainer accused of 32 crore INR fraud; HYBE files criminal complaint

A BTS dance trainer has been dismissed from HYBE over accusations of committing monetary fraud of over 32 crores INR. The trainer had previously choreographed dances for the group but was dismissed because of the allegations. The company took legal action and filed a criminal complaint against the accused. Here are the details.

BTS' dance trainer faces termination

According to reports, a well-known dancer who has choreographed dances for BTS in the past and was working with HYBE was dismissed by the company as he faced accusations of swindling the company's money. The dancer faced termination as it is believed that they committed fraud worth more than 32 crores.

A South Korean news outlet reported HYBE's statement which said that as soon as the company became aware of the trainer's misdeeds and the damage that it had caused, they quickly sought an impartial investigation from a law firm. They continued and added that they underwent the dismissal process by the Disciplinary and Personnel Committee, and ended the contract with the employee.

They elaborated on the case and stated that this case involved misconduct, which violated the company's internal rules and regulations, and employment rules. Their rules prohibit employees from sharing internal information, positions, etc., for personal gain and illegal and unfair activities.

Another media outlet reported that the dance trainer faced disciplinary action and dismissal from the company in September on charges of fraud and embezzlement. They allegedly have misappropriated tens of millions of KRW from HYBE's funds and extorted tens of billions of KRW from composers, choreographers, and entrepreneurs. Later they failed to return the funds they borrowed. There are also allegations of forgery, which include improper use of the company's name.

HYBE has filed a criminal complaint against the individual against charges of fraud.

Recent news related to HYBE

On November 17, it was reported that all BTS members were selling off their HYBE shares and the company's chairman Bang Si Hyuk was also putting a part of his stocks up for sale. Later, it was reported that the members were not disposing of their shares but their special contract with Bang Si Hyuk for the stocks had come to an end.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: HYBE says BTS did NOT sell off shares; Clarifies stance on shareholder contract with Bang Si Hyuk