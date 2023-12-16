BTS' debut song No More Dream makes history; soars to No.1 on iTunes US amid military enlistment

BTS’ debut song No More Dreams has clinched the top spot on iTunes US Charts after a decade since its release. This comes in the light of the septet’s members’ military enlistment.

BTS’ debut song No More Dreams claims top spot on iTunes US Charts

As BTS embarks on their individual military journeys, their music continues to transcend time. No More Dream, the septet's debut track released in 2013, has made an unprecedented climb, reaching the coveted No.1 spot on iTunes US, a decade after its initial release. This remarkable achievement marks the song's resurgence and crowns it as BTS' 32nd track to achieve such an accolade.

This resurgence of No More Dream follows the trend set by BTS' older tracks, Spring Day and OUTRO: TEAR, which surged to global No.1 spots following the members' military enlistment. The collective effort of ARMY, BTS' devoted fanbase, has propelled these iconic tracks to the forefront once again, showcasing the enduring power of the group's music and the unwavering support of their fans.

Amid the septet's inactivity due to military enlistment, the resurgence of these tracks stands as a testament to BTS' enduring influence in the music industry. It reflects the deep connection between the group and their fans, affirming that even during this temporary separation, BTS' music continues to captivate audiences worldwide, reinforcing their status as global icons.

Watch BTS’ debut music video for No More Dreams here:

All BTS members are currently serving in the South Korean military

In a surprise move during their FESTA dinner on June 13, 2022, BTS announced their collective hiatus to focus on individual ventures. The group made headlines as all seven members applied to cancel their military service exemption after the success of Yet To Come in Busan, revealed by BIGHIT MUSIC.

Commencing the military journey, Jin initiated service in December 2022, followed by J-Hope's enlistment on April 18, 2023, ascending to the rank of corporal. SUGA, due to health concerns, transitioned to alternative public service on September 22, 2023.

Recently, RM and V embarked on their enlistment on December 11, 2023, with V expected to join a specialized task force post-basic training. Keeping the camaraderie alive, Jimin and Jungkook enlisted together on December 12, 2023, guided by Jin.

Despite their separation, the septet remains steadfast in their commitment to fulfill civic duties, aiming to reunite collectively by June 2025. As BTS members embark on this chapter, their ARMYs remain an unwavering pillar of support, eagerly anticipating the group's eventual return in 2025.

