BTS' debut track No More Dream claims first ever No 1 on World Digital Song Sales Chart after a decade

BTS' debut song No More Dream has achieved a significant milestone by reaching number 1 on the World Digital Song Sales chart, marking its first time atop the charts over a decade after its release. The music video for No More Dream was initially released on June 12, 2013, ahead of BTS' debut showcase. Additionally, a dance version of No More Dream was later released on June 16, 2013, during the group's promotional activities on various music programs.

No More Dream tops World Digital Song Sales Chart

BTS' debut song No More Dream has achieved a significant milestone by reaching number 1 on the World Digital Song Sales chart, marking its first time atop the charts over a decade after its release. Notably, the song experienced a remarkable 461% increase in US digital sales this week.

Moreover, No More Dream has made history as the first debut song by a Korean group to enter the Top 10 of the US Digital Song Sales chart. It originally debuted on Gaon's Digital and Download charts at numbers 124 and 84, respectively, with 23,237 sales post-release in 2013.

In the US, the song initially debuted at number 14 on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart in June 2013, spending three consecutive weeks on the ranking. In 2020, it re-entered the chart, reaching a new peak at number two, with its best single sales week—selling 1,000 copies—and becoming the best-selling K-pop song in the US that week. According to Billboard, No More Dream had sold a total of 45,000 copies in the country up to that point.

Watch No More Dream here-

BTS’ songs make re-entry in charts

BTS is currently on hiatus as the seven members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea. Despite not actively releasing new music, they continue to make an impact on the charts. This week, BTS' Spring Day topped the iTunes charts, coinciding with RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook's enlistment for military service.

Spring Day was originally released in 2017 as part of the album You Never Walk Alone. Additionally, the rap line's track Outro: Tears claimed the number 1 spot on the iTunes chart in the USA. Despite the members being in the military, dedicated ARMYs are enthusiastically celebrating their previous releases during their absence.

Watch Spring Day here-

