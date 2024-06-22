BTS dethrones Lim Young Woong to grab top spot on June’s singer brand reputation ranking; Check full list

BTS grabs top spot in June’s brand reputation ranking, dethroning Lim Young Woong who has been grabbing the first rank for 41 months.

By Hrishita Das
Published on Jun 22, 2024  |  11:22 AM IST |  9K
BTS, Lim Young Woong
BTS, Lim Young Woong
Key Highlight
  • BTS grabs top spot in June's singer brand reputation ranking
  • Check out the list for June’s singer brand reputation ranking

The singer brand reputation ranking for the month of June has been released and K-pop group BTS has grabbed the top spot. Moreover, Lim Young Woong and SEVENTEEN follow closely ranking in the second and third positions, respectively.

BTS grabs top spot in June's singer brand reputation ranking

On June 22, 2024, June’s singer brand reputation ranking was released, and BTS grabbed the first position with a total of 9,048,607 points. The band took a massive jump of 216.38 percent since last month’s ranking. Furthermore, the group managed to dethrone Lim Young Woong, who has been taking the top spot for 41 consecutive months on the list. However, for June, the singer took the second spot with a total of 8,287,506 points. 


On the other hand, SEVENTEEN takes the third spot with 5,150,273 points, marking a 75.37 percent increase since their last month’s score. The group released the compilation album SEVENTEEN BEST ALBUM ‘17 IS RIGHT HERE’ on April 29, 2024, with the music video for the title track MAESTRO. Moreover, the group is also set to perform at the Glastonbury Festival 2024 and will be headlining the Lollapalooza Festival, scheduled to take place in Germany on September 7 and 8, 2024.

IVE takes the fourth position with a total of 4,560,096 points, and aespa follows to round off the list at the fifth position with a total of 4,435,418 points. The group made their comeback in May 2024 with the album Armageddon.

Check out the list for June’s singer brand reputation ranking

  1. BTS
  2. Lim Young Woong
  3. SEVENTEEN
  4. IVE
  5. aespa
  6. ILLIT
  7. (G)I-DLE
  8. LE SSERAFIM
  9. IU
  10. Young Tak
  11. Lee Chan Won
  12. Na Hoon-a
  13. BLACKPINK
  14. DAY6
  15. QWER
  16. BIBI
  17. PSY
  18. Jang Yoon Jung
  19. Park Jin Young
  20. TWS
  21. Jeong Dong Won
  22. RIIZE
  23. OH MY GIRL
  24. Sunmi
  25. TWICE
  26. Song Ga In
  27. Red Velvet
  28. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  29. Car, the Garden
  30. Kang Daniel
Credits: Stra Daily News
Latest Articles