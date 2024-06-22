The singer brand reputation ranking for the month of June has been released and K-pop group BTS has grabbed the top spot. Moreover, Lim Young Woong and SEVENTEEN follow closely ranking in the second and third positions, respectively.

BTS grabs top spot in June's singer brand reputation ranking

On June 22, 2024, June’s singer brand reputation ranking was released, and BTS grabbed the first position with a total of 9,048,607 points. The band took a massive jump of 216.38 percent since last month’s ranking. Furthermore, the group managed to dethrone Lim Young Woong, who has been taking the top spot for 41 consecutive months on the list. However, for June, the singer took the second spot with a total of 8,287,506 points.

On the other hand, SEVENTEEN takes the third spot with 5,150,273 points, marking a 75.37 percent increase since their last month’s score. The group released the compilation album SEVENTEEN BEST ALBUM ‘17 IS RIGHT HERE’ on April 29, 2024, with the music video for the title track MAESTRO. Moreover, the group is also set to perform at the Glastonbury Festival 2024 and will be headlining the Lollapalooza Festival, scheduled to take place in Germany on September 7 and 8, 2024.

IVE takes the fourth position with a total of 4,560,096 points, and aespa follows to round off the list at the fifth position with a total of 4,435,418 points. The group made their comeback in May 2024 with the album Armageddon.

Check out the list for June’s singer brand reputation ranking

BTS Lim Young Woong SEVENTEEN IVE aespa ILLIT (G)I-DLE LE SSERAFIM IU Young Tak Lee Chan Won Na Hoon-a BLACKPINK DAY6 QWER BIBI PSY Jang Yoon Jung Park Jin Young TWS Jeong Dong Won RIIZE OH MY GIRL Sunmi TWICE Song Ga In Red Velvet Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon Car, the Garden Kang Daniel

