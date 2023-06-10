BTS’ digital single Take Two tops iTunes Charts in 92 countries like US, UK, France, Germany and more

BTS' single Take Two was released on June 9th and topped the iTunes 'Top Song' chart in 92 nations/areas, including the US, UK, France and Germany on June tenth. In the song Take Two, BTS expresses their gratitude to the fans who have supported them throughout every stage of their careers and pledges to remain together in the future as they mark their debut's tenth anniversary. It features the sweet vocals of BTS, rap that delicately conveys the journey thus far, and a warm acoustic sound.

In this melody with the concept of Take Two, and that implies the subsequent section, BTS conveyed their sincere sentiments as they thought about the days they had strolled with their fans for the past 10 years and imagined the days they would walk together from now on. Sincerity was added by SUGA's participation in the production as well as RM's and J-Hope's songwriting. BTS continues a number of events, including the release of Take Two, during the 2023 BTS FESTA, which commemorates the 10th anniversary of their debut. This celebration will be held with fans on the web and disconnected under the motto of 'BTS PRESENTS EVERYWHERE'.

BTS began their journey in 2013. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are the members of the group. A lot of their material is written or produced together. Although they started out as a hip hop group, their music has since expanded to include a wide variety of genres. In addition, their lyrics have focused on a variety of topics, such as mental health, the challenges faced by young people entering school and coming of age, loss, the journey toward self-love, individualism, and the effects of fame and recognition. Their discography consists of inspiration from classical literature to concepts of philosophy and more. They have created songs that have importance for the listeners and bring them peace. In the 10 years, they have opened the doors of K-Pop to many global fans, leading to an explosion of popularity for the genre.

