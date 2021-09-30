BTS’ diplomatic passports exhibited at HYBE INSIGHT; J-Hope’s ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ crosses 300 million views

Updated on Sep 30, 2021 06:10 PM IST  |  6.8K
   
BTS at the 2021 Grammy Awards : courtesy of News1
Advertisement

Just another day in BTS’ life, being the biggest group and one of the most famous artists on the planet. The BTS members were awarded the title of Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture by the South Korean President Moon Jae In. During the formal appointment ceremony, the President also gifted the seven members with diplomatic passports that are usually presented to people guaranteeing them special treatment in other countries.

 

Following this, the group also accompanied Moon Jae In to the United States of America where they took part in the 76th United Nations General Assembly with an inspiring speech and a refreshing performance of their song ‘Permission to Dance’. On returning to their home country, the precious passports have been exhibited at HYBE INSIGHT, the exhibition hall in HYBE Labels’ building. Fans can visit the hall between September 29 to October 4 to personally have a look at the passports.

 

 

In other news, BTS member J-Hope's collaborative song ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ featuring Becky G has crossed 300 million views on YouTube. The music video for the track was released on Sep 27, 2019, and is an ode to J-Hope’s dancer days. J-Hope and Becky G’s version is a newer rendition of the originally 2006 song by DJ Webstar and Young B along with The Voice of Harlem.

 

This makes ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ the first solo song from the BTS member to cross the mark, and that too in just 2 years and 2 days. 

 

Time to check out the music video once again!

 

 

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.  

 

ALSO READ: BTS and Coldplay share an encouraging message in the futuristic MV for ‘My Universe’

 

What’s your favourite solo song from BTS? Let us know below.

Advertisement

Credits: News1


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All