BTS’ Discography Pt. 1: From rock and hip-hop to angsty teen pop, let’s take a look at BTS’ music

2013. The year BTS debuted. Definitely an important year as it was the year that brought us probably the biggest artists in the world. Introduced as a hip-hop group with dark concepts, their Korean name was also similar- ‘Bangtan Sonyeondan’ which means Bulletproof Boyscouts. Their debut track ‘No More Dream’ and B-Side ‘We Are Bulletproof Pt.2’ had a lot of meaning.

The lyrics of the album primarily reflected on the misunderstanding and prejudice towards them, criticism of the society that diminishes their dreams, and their anxiety and determination towards their future. They wanted to create music that would help the young people relate to their situation and they were able to do that.

‘O! RUL8, 2?’, ‘Skool Luv Affair’ and ‘Dark and Wild’ were similar to its predecessor but each album carried a special message. BTS utilized fiery rapping along with trap beats, brass, and soulful melodies. Lyrically, the EPs expanded on the theme of dreams and happiness, revealing their frustration under the harsh Korean education system and their determination to confront the struggle of proving themselves.

While ‘Skool Luv Affair’ and ‘Dark and Wild’ combined school love and displayed in a cool way. The former album's title track ‘Boy In Luv’ featured the members as students, acting out various scenes that showed their interest in the female lead character. The other track ‘Just One Day’ had a different sound as it was more ballad and love song like.

The latter album served as a narrative extension of the ‘school trilogy and a transition into their next series. Musically, the album fused the grungy electric guitar sounds of rock within the framework of hip-hop and continued to expand their sound towards R&B. The central theme of the album's lyrics focused on expressing the sentiments of maturing, youthful desires, and impatience for romance.

The school trilogy was the beginning of it all. The music that helped BTS build their impressive discography and we are just getting started!

