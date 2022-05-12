BTS’ Discography Pt. 2: From ‘I NEED U’ to ‘Spring Day’, let’s take a look at the group’s youthful series

Moving on to the new era and arguably, one of their most loved album series, we’ll begin with ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life pt. 1’ or known by ARMYs as the ‘HYYH’ era. The full form is ‘Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa’, the Korean translation of the English album name and it marked the beginning of BTS’ new music. They moved from hard rock and hip-hop concept to a more emotional rock pop with ‘I NEED U’ as the title track.

The song and MV displayed the different aspects of troubles suffered by youth. It was marked as a revolution as they moved to a more ambient electronic sound to mark their maturity from school going kids to young adults and the problems they face as they prepare to enter the real world. Some other amazing tracks from the album are ‘Converse High’, ‘Dope’ and ‘Hold Me Tight’.

Moving on to ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt 2’, the title track ‘Run’ which has been described as a dance-rock song with lyrics about continuing to get up and run, even if obstacles continue to knock you down. The video depicts the foolhardiness of youth, both within the context of joyful moments of friendship as well as in the midst of suffering and enduring through difficult life situations and it also connects to the stories from ‘I NEED U’. Some other tracks from the album to listen to are ‘Butterfly’, ‘Whalien 52’, ‘Silver Spoon’ and ‘House of Cards’.

‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever’ is a compilation of the previous albums with three new singles ‘Fire’, ‘Young Forever’ and ‘Save Me’. ‘Fire’ is a track that doesn’t require any introduction as it was a revolutionary track on its own. It had the most intense and addicting choreography till date. ‘Young Forever’ was an emotional single with references to tracks from the previous two albums.

‘Wings’ is BTS' second Korean studio album with ‘Blood, Sweat and Tears’ as the lead single. Inspired by Hermann Hesse's coming of age novel, Demian, the concept album thematically deals with temptation and growth. This album featured solo tracks from each member like ‘Stigma’ by V, ‘Lie by Jimin’ and more. ‘Blood, Sweat and Tears’ is another track that received tons of positive reviews for its unique sound, compared to every other title track. It was described as a hybrid of moombahton, trap, and tropical house. The song takes influence from dancehall and reggaeton. Other songs to listen to are to all the solo tracks from the album, ‘Cypher Pt. 4’ and ‘2!3!’.

‘You Never Walk Alone’ is the continuation of ‘Wings’ with ‘Spring Day’ and ‘Not Today’ as the two new singles. Both the tracks are dramatically different as the former is truly an emotional track while the latter is energetic and filled with an EDM chorus. ‘Spring Day’ uses a seasonal metaphor to compare the longing and separation from loved ones to ‘internal winter’ The verses use ‘snow-y imagery’ to explore themes of loss, yearning, grief, and moving on. It’s just repetition at this point but this track has a special place in the hearts of ARMYs.

This era truly has made a difference in the lives of older ARMYs as we reminisce the beautiful sounds created by BTS from 2015-2017 and we are so glad that we get to relive those memories with ‘Proof’, which will be releasing on June 10.

