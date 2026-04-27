BTS discussing disbandment? BIGHIT MUSIC VP smacks down rumors: ‘Members would find that absurd’

BTS dropped their 5th studio album ARIRANG on March 20, 2026, and broke multiple records, setting out on a world tour soon after. Now in the US leg of their journey, the septet is still being held under scrutiny for their decision to come back as a team after each of them had successful solo careers and album releases. Recently, during a chat with Kim Hyun Jung, the vice president of BIGHIT MUSIC shut down any such speculations, calling them ‘pretty absurd.’

BTS’ disbandment rumors find no footing

Responding to the rumors of the group breaking up, she said to JoongAng Ilbo, “If the members hear that, they'll think it's pretty absurd. The relationship between them is very close, extremely strong.” The same has long been emphasized by RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who continue to be dedicated to each other and their music as well as staying together as a team.

She also addressed the absence of Jin as one of the songwriters in the album’s credits, as it was a big concern for a select portion of the fandom, sharing, “At the time [of the song camp in the US], Jin was balancing a solo tour schedule, and by the time he joined the production, the songwriting was already significantly advanced. He participated in the preparation process, such as test recordings, but it did not lead to the type of work that is ultimately included in the credits.”

Previously, the oldest member also said that although it’s a shame that he could not be there during the creation process of ARIRANG in the US, he did not wish to delay the release any longer and would participate in the coming releases.

Embarking on one of the biggest K-pop world tours ever, BTS will have 85 stops as part of their schedule, another masterstroke by Jin, who is said to have convinced the label to increase their plan from 3 to 4 months of a tour to one that included more cities around the world and would last way into 2027.

ALSO READ: BTS becomes only K-pop act to top Billboard 200 chart for 3 consecutive weeks with ARIRANG, first group since 2013