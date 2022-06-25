BTS’ DNA & ARMYs feature in ‘Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area’? Find out

The South Korean adaptation of the hit Spanish series ‘Money Heist’ (‘Casa De Papel’, titled ‘Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area’ is finally here! The original Netflix series has been directed by Kim Hong Sun and written by Ryu Yong Jae, and stars Yoo Ji Tae, Park Hae Soo, Jeon Jong Seo, Lee Wong Jong, and Park Myung Hoon, and is set in the same fictional universe as the original Spanish version.

All six episodes were released on Netflix on June 24, and since then, the internet has been ablaze with discussions about the series. One moment in particular, which is being talked about a lot, occurs near the beginning of the first episode itself. The character ‘Tokyo’, played by Jeon Jong Seo, is introduced as a BTS fan, as she grooves along to the septet’s song ‘DNA’.

As BTS’ ‘DNA’ plays in the background, Tokyo narrates, “Fans of the K-pop group BTS are called ARMY. They have members all over the world. Of course, there are ARMYs in North Korea, too. Since I was a kid, I’ve secretly watched K-Dramas and I have always listened to K-pop.” She goes on to elaborate on what sets her apart from other ARMYs, revealing herself to be a former North Korean soldier.

Meanwhile, ahead of the release, Netflix conducted a global press conference for ‘Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area’, featuring the cast, director, and writer. Playing the role of the Professor, actor Yoo Ji Tae shared that this morally grey character comes about as a first for him, as he is used to playing villainous roles.

