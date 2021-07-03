BTS' DNA MV surpasses 1.3 billion views on YouTube; Becomes first Korean boy group to achieve this feat

Huge record broken as BTS' DNA has earned the group its first 1.3B mark on YouTube as of Friday 8:25 pm IST. Read on to find out.

Another day and another BTS achievement! Trust the multi-faceted septet to scale greater heights to stardom and surpass every single record in music history! On July 2, at around 8:25 pm IST the music video for DNA surpassed 1.3 billion views on YouTube. The MV was released on September 18, 2017, at 6 pm KST, meaning that it took 3 years and 9 months to reach the milestone!

DNA is the first music video from a Korean boy group to achieve this amazing feat. The only other Korean music videos with over 1.3 billion views on YouTube are BLACKPINK’s Kill This Love and DDU-DU DDU-DU and PSY’s Gangnam Style and Gentleman. Not just that, BTS' summer bop Fire has hit a new milestone as well! On July 2 at around 6:30 pm IST, the music video for Fire surpassed 700 million views on YouTube. The MV was released on May 2, 2016, at midnight KST, meaning that it took about five years to reach the milestone.

BTS is prepping for the release of Butter CD with a new track titled, Permission To Dance, that will get ARMY's hearts thumping with joy! This song marks BTS' second collaboration with Ed Sheeran. Permission to Dance is all set to release on July 9 at 9:30 am IST aka ARMY Day!

