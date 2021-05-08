  1. Home
BTS' documentary film Break The Silence: The Movie bags a nomination at 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Break The Silence: The Movie has been nominated in the newly announced socially-voted category of Best Music Documentary. Read on to find out.
BTS at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards BTS at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards (Pic Credit - Getty Images).
Is there even a time of the year when BTS members aren't achieving something? No, such a concept doesn't exist in Bangtan's dictionary. The superstar septet topped the May Brand Reputation Rankings for the 36th consecutive month, creating a record unmatched! Now, the global group has snagged a nomination for this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards!

MTV Awards took to their Twitter to announce that BTS' documentary film, Break The Silence: The Movie has been nominated in the newly announced socially voted category of Best Music Documentary. For those uninitiated, this year MTV Movie & TV Awards announced two new socially-voted categories Best Music Documentary and Best Musical Moment. Break The Silence: The Movie showed exclusive behind the scenes, unseen footage from BTS' Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour and gave fans an exclusive sneak-peek into their everyday lives and preparation during their concert tours.

You can check out MTV's announcement below:

Fan voting for Best Music Documentary will open on May 10 local time on MTV’s Instagram Stories and will close on May 11. The winner will be announced during the second night of this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted award which will air on May 17 at 9 pm ET. Shortly after that BTS will release their second English single, Butter on May 21 at 9:30 am IST.

ALSO READ: BTS leads May Brand Reputation ranking followed by NCT and SEVENTEEN

ARMY, are you excited about BTS' nomination? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :MTV Awards,Getty Images

