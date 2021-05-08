BTS' documentary film Break The Silence: The Movie bags a nomination at 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Break The Silence: The Movie has been nominated in the newly announced socially-voted category of Best Music Documentary. Read on to find out.

Is there even a time of the year when BTS members aren't achieving something? No, such a concept doesn't exist in Bangtan's dictionary. The superstar septet topped the May Brand Reputation Rankings for the 36th consecutive month, creating a record unmatched! Now, the global group has snagged a nomination for this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards!

MTV Awards took to their Twitter to announce that BTS' documentary film, Break The Silence: The Movie has been nominated in the newly announced socially voted category of Best Music Documentary. For those uninitiated, this year MTV Movie & TV Awards announced two new socially-voted categories Best Music Documentary and Best Musical Moment. Break The Silence: The Movie showed exclusive behind the scenes, unseen footage from BTS' Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour and gave fans an exclusive sneak-peek into their everyday lives and preparation during their concert tours.

You can check out MTV's announcement below:

@BTS_twt Alert your ARMY Break the Silence is nominated for Best Musical Documentary at the #MTVAwards! Vote on @MTV’s Instagram story on MONDAY! pic.twitter.com/fCtBaNW5IT — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 7, 2021

Fan voting for Best Music Documentary will open on May 10 local time on MTV’s Instagram Stories and will close on May 11. The winner will be announced during the second night of this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted award which will air on May 17 at 9 pm ET. Shortly after that BTS will release their second English single, Butter on May 21 at 9:30 am IST.

