BTS dominate June Singer Brand Reputation rankings yet again; aespa make an impressive debut at third place

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers! Read on to find out.
BTS performing to Dynamite at the 2020 Billboard awards. BTS performing to Dynamite at the 2020 Billboard awards (Pic credit - Getty Images)
Honestly, is there even a time of the year, when BTS isn't breaking records? Well, apparently there isn't! The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed the brand reputation rankings for singers in June. The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from May 26 to June 26. As expected, BTS dominated the June Singer Brand Reputation rankings yet again! 

BTS held onto their spot at first place on the list this month with a brand reputation index of 12,939,675. Korean trot singer, entertainer and Youtuber Lim Young Woo rose to second place in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 11,626,270 for this month. Gen 4's talented girl-group aespa made an impressive debut in the rankings at third place, scoring a brand reputation index of 7,875,755 for June. BTS' Jimin and aespa's Karina topped the Brand Reputation Rankings for individual male and female K-pop idols too! 

Meanwhile, BTS is prepping for the release of Butter's special album, dedicated to their beloved fans, ARMY. Not just that, the special album will feature a new track titled, Permission to Dance. The special is set for release on July 9 at 1 p.m. KST that is 9:30 am IST. Additional details will be provided by HYBE in an upcoming announcement on BTS’ fan platform Weverse.

