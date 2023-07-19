BTS dominates July Idol Group Brand Reputation rankings again; NewJeans, BLACKPINK, IVE secure THESE spots

The Korean Business Research Institute has disclosed the latest brand reputation rankings for idol groups this month. BTS, NewJeans, BLACKPINK, IVE and more ido grpup secures their positions. The rankings were determined by analyzing consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various idol groups, using big data collected from June 18 to July 18.

BTS as table toppers again

Leading the list once again is BTS with a brand reputation index of 6,773,406 for July. The group's keyword analysis highlighted Jungkook, J-Hope, and Jimin, while their top related terms included reveal, release, and publish. The sentiment analysis showed a highly positive reaction of 90.07 percent.

NewJeans, BLACKPINK, and IVE also mark their positions

NewJeans made a significant leap to second place in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 5,971,913, marking a remarkable 58.75 percent increase since June. BLACKPINK secured the third spot with a brand reputation index of 4,960,500 for the month. IVE climbed to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,982,683 in July, and SEVENTEEN completed the top five with an index of 3,524,694.

Here is the complete list of the top 30 idol groups for this month:

BTS

NewJeans

BLACKPINK

IVE

SEVENTEEN

LE SSERAFIM

(G)I-DLE

EXO

SHINee

NCT

TWICE

Girls’ Generation

Stray Kids

MONSTA X

OH MY GIRL

aespa

Red Velvet

MAMAMOO

2PM

H1-KEY

THE BOYZ

BIGBANG

BTOB

Super Junior

ATEEZ

ENHYPEN

ASTRO

Teen Top

NMIXX

fromis_9

BTS Achievements

As for BTS, they continue to achieve significant milestones. According to the latest charts from Billboard as of July 8, their digital single Take Two, released in honor of their tenth debut anniversary, ranked 32nd on the Global (Excluding the US) chart and 58th on the Global 200 chart, remaining on the charts for three consecutive weeks. Additionally, their member Jimin's first solo album FACE performed well, ranking 10th in World Albums, 46th in Top Current Albums, and 76th in Top Album Sales. The album's title track, Like Crazy, reached number one on World Digital Song Sales and re-entered the Digital Song Sales chart at number four.