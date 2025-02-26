BTS dominates Spotify's 2024 Global Impact List as 5 solo tracks, including Jimin's Who, rank in top 10

BTS has solidified their worldwide influence by taking over Spotify's 2024 Global Impact List, a key indicator for dominance on the global music scene. As per the chart released by music streaming app Spotify on February 25, the BTS members have clenched half of the top 10 of the Global Impact List. The list features their popular solo tracks from their latest albums.

The chart ranked the most-listened-to Korean artists among overseas Spotify users (excluding Korean listeners) in the second half of 2024—from July to December 2024. The song that swept off the chart by taking the top spot is Jimin's Who, the title track of his second solo EP, MUSE. The song racked up an impressive 300 million streams on Spotify within just 30 days of its release. The next BTS song on the list is also part of Jimin's MUSE. It is the B-side track, Be Mine, ranking at No. 5.

Following Jimin is Jin at No. 6 with Running Wild from his debut solo mini album, Happy. Happy was released in November 2024 and became a comforting listen for the BTS fans. The title track of the same album, I'll Be There, clenched the 8th spot in the 2024 Global Impact List. The next BTS member featured in the top 10 of the chart is V. His collaborative digital single with Park Hyo Shin, titled Winter Ahead, holds strong at No. 9. The heartfelt song was released on November last year

Additionally, the K-pop group members have also claimed three-fourths of the top 30 on Spotify's 2024 Global Impact List. Jimin's tracks from MUSE-Slow Dance featuring Sofia Carson ranked 19th, Rebirth (Intro) ranked 22nd, and Interlude: Showtime ranked 28th in the chart. Jin's Super Tuna also featured at No. 23, and V's duet with Bing Crosby, White Christmas, ranked 26th in the list.

Notably, BTS has been named the South Korean boy band with the most global streams in 2024, according to Spotify's 2024 Wrapped Year-End Settlement report. Their songs garnered an impressive 3.9 billion streams in just one year. This achievement marks BTS's seventh consecutive year as Spotify's Most Streamed K-pop Artist, a streak that began in 2018.