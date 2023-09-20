BTS donates 1 billion KRW in ARMY’s name following contract renewal with BIGHIT MUSIC, fans applaud generosity

HYBE announced on September 20 that all seven BTS members have renewed their exclusive contracts under BIGHIT MUSIC. The news comes as a burst of happiness for fans as the members are enlisting for their mandatory military service one by one and working on their solo projects. It is a joyful moment for all ARMYs and as a token of thank-you to them, BTS has made a hefty donation.

BTS makes a huge donation to the Korean Committee

BTS is no stranger to doing their part for the betterment of the world. As the news of their contract renewal was announced by HYBE on September 20, it was also revealed that BIGHIT MUSIC made a donation worth 1 billion won which is approximately 6,25,00,00 in Indian currency. This donation was made for UNICEF to the Korean Committee. The move is an extension of their LOVE MYSELF campaign which was launched in November 2017. The campaign’s motive is to #ENDviolence against minors and ensure that children and teenagers are safe and healthy. BTS and fans have raised funds together in the past to protect victims of domestic violence, school violence and sexual assault around the world. The charity by BIGHIT MUSIC was made in the name of ARMY to show their love and support for the fans and BTS.

Details of the contract that have been disclosed

According to HYBE’s statement, it is likely that BTS will participate in full-length activities in 2025. The group is expected to make a comeback with all the members on their return from their mandatory military service in the future. Recently BTS member SUGA announced his enlistment, slated for September 22. He would be the third member to join his service following Jin and J-Hope. This is the second time that the group has renewed the contract with the company.

BTS’ leader RM added a story on his Instagram, tagging the official BTS Instagram page, with the #ARMY and 2025 written with purple hearts on the side. The news already has ARMY’s speculating about the duration of the new contract with some expecting that it would go on till 2030 and others hoping that it would last for 10 more years.

