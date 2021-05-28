BTS drop the Hotter 'Dorkier' version of Butter leaving ARMY in splits; Check out netizens' reaction

ARMY we have been clowned again and we love it! Read on to find out.

BTS surprised ARMY with the sudden announcement that they will be dropping a 'Hotter' version of Butter, sending ARMY into a frenzy. Of course, ARMY began speculating theories on this new Butter remix and imagining how 'hot' it will exactly be, considering the Butter MV set our ARMY hearts on fire! Well, BTS dropped the 'Hotter' remix version of Butter and it isn't what you imagine it to be.

The 'Hotter' remix version is actually a dorkier and funnier version of Butter, with Bangtan channelling their inner selves into this video in fancy and stylish outfits. Members take turns to sing to the camera as if they are singing to ARMY directly, looking handsome in their dapper designer couture. While you listen to a particular member sing, watch out for the other six dorks being playful and fun in the background, showcasing duality, Bangtan style!

You can watch the 'Hotter' remix music video below:

You can check out ARMY reactions below:

WHY DOES THIS REMIND ME OF THEIR DUB SMASH ERA #HOTTERVERSION pic.twitter.com/LtIylupoV5 — Rachel⁷ (@EvieBeanBot) May 28, 2021

im gonna have to rewatch this so many times to see everything #HOTTERVERSION pic.twitter.com/vGkKreDcnE — yenny⁷ (@vmkkyo) May 28, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS win 'Best Music Video', 'Best Fan Army', & 'Best Music Video Choreography' at the 2021 iHeartRadio Awards. BTS shared a heartfelt video expressing their gratitude to fans who voted for them. Congratulations to BTS and ARMY.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS takes home three out of four iHeart Radio Awards including Best Fan Army & Best Music Video

Did you like the Hotter remix version of Butter? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :HYBE

Share your comment ×