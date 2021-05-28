BTS drop the Hotter 'Dorkier' version of Butter leaving ARMY in splits; Check out netizens' reaction
BTS surprised ARMY with the sudden announcement that they will be dropping a 'Hotter' version of Butter, sending ARMY into a frenzy. Of course, ARMY began speculating theories on this new Butter remix and imagining how 'hot' it will exactly be, considering the Butter MV set our ARMY hearts on fire! Well, BTS dropped the 'Hotter' remix version of Butter and it isn't what you imagine it to be.
The 'Hotter' remix version is actually a dorkier and funnier version of Butter, with Bangtan channelling their inner selves into this video in fancy and stylish outfits. Members take turns to sing to the camera as if they are singing to ARMY directly, looking handsome in their dapper designer couture. While you listen to a particular member sing, watch out for the other six dorks being playful and fun in the background, showcasing duality, Bangtan style!
You can watch the 'Hotter' remix music video below:
You can check out ARMY reactions below:
They were acting hot or funny or cute idk !! @BTS_twt#HOTTERVERSION pic.twitter.com/dp0OnvMgMs
— 트리샤Tʀɪsʜᴀ7 (@TrishaD94083650) May 28, 2021
WHY DOES THIS REMIND ME OF THEIR DUB SMASH ERA #HOTTERVERSION pic.twitter.com/LtIylupoV5
— Rachel⁷ (@EvieBeanBot) May 28, 2021
cant do this tonight besties #BTS_Butter #HOTTERVERSION #ButterHotterRemix pic.twitter.com/tntKqAqQ52
— ☾ nat ☽ (@moonbyjinstan) May 28, 2021
im gonna have to rewatch this so many times to see everything #HOTTERVERSION pic.twitter.com/vGkKreDcnE
— yenny⁷ (@vmkkyo) May 28, 2021
Meanwhile, BTS win 'Best Music Video', 'Best Fan Army', & 'Best Music Video Choreography' at the 2021 iHeartRadio Awards. BTS shared a heartfelt video expressing their gratitude to fans who voted for them. Congratulations to BTS and ARMY.
